Sanjana struggling for funds for CWG preparation

17-year-old girl Sanjana Joshi, the only athlete from Nagpur city who has been selected to be part of the Indian Commonwealth Games squad is struggling for the support to prepare herself for the games. She is selected in the Indian team for the Sprint Triathlon at the Commonwealth Games. She is undergoing rigorous training at Army Sports Institute Pune for Commonwealth Games.

According to her coach Dr Amit Samarth, Sanjana needs around 10 lakh rupees to buy a new racing cycle and her expenses for training for her best performance at the Commonwealth Games. However, she has not received any support from the city administration nor from the Maharashtra government. She is supposed to fly to England on July 20 to participate at the Commonwealth Games. She has applied for financial aid from the Maharashtra government but nothing has happened in the last one month," he said.