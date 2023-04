Sanskar wins FIDE chess crown

Gaigore secured highest eight points in nine-round tournament and walked away with Rs 50,000 and trophy. Mrudul Yadav finished runners up with 7.5 points. He got Rs 31,000. Nilay Kulkarni achieved third place with 7.5 points and was awarded Rs 21,000. Yashasva Kanhokar and Sumedh Ramteke finished fourth and fifth respectively. Ishwar Ramteke bagged best veteran prize with seven points whereas Aahana Pachchigar was declared best female player. Best Nagpur player prize went to Ayush Remteke.

Pratik Parekh, secretary of Jai Sai Welfare Foundation Sushant Jumde, Nilesh Channwar, IA Swapnil Bansod ,IA Deepak Chavhan graced the prize distribution function,

Final ranking: Sanskar Gaigore (8), Mradul Yadav (7.5), Nilay Kulkarni (7.5), Yashsva Anil Kanholkar (7.5), Ramteke Sumedh (7.5), Prateek Chandwani (7.5), Abhishek Kumar Mishra (7), ACM Arnav Drolia (7), Gaurav Danu (7), Saket Atul Kumar (7)