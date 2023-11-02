Saraswati, K John, DPS, St John's in SF

In the semis to be played on Thursday St. John’s High School will play K John Public School, Asoli at 9 am followed by the second semi-final between (2) Delhi Public School, Kamptee Road and Saraswati Marathi High School at 09:45 a.

The girls final between Centre Point School, Dhaba and St. Ursula Girls High School will be played at 3 pm followed by boys final.

Results (Quarters)

Saraswati Marathi High School 3 (Akash Hasda 20th, 26th, & 40th) bt Center Point School, Wardhman Nagar 0;

K. John Public School, Asoli 1 (Udayraj Ingale 40th) bt BVM, Koradi 0; Delhi Public School, Kamptee Road 1 (Rohit Ramteke 22nd) bt Center Point School, Dhaba 0; St. John’s High School, Mohan Nagar 1 (Ojas Sirsat 17th) bt Centre Point School, Katol Road 0.