Sarde's historical feat in hurdles

On the basis of this performance, Nayan has qualified for the Junior World Athletics Championship to be held in Lima, Peru. But the official announcement about this will be made on behalf of Indian Athletics Federation.

Nagpur's Nayan Sarde participated in the Under-20 boys' 110m hurdles race at the Kantirava Stadium. Representing Maharashtra he secured the top position with a time of 14.11. Sandeep Gound of Maharashtra came second. In this event, the qualifying time for the Junior World Athletics Championship was set as 14.20 and Naya clocked 14.11. Jr. Secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr Sharad Suryawanshi informed that Nayan is the only Nagpurkar who has achieved this feat.

Nayan, who represented Nagpur district at the recently held 72nd Maharashtra State Senior Athletics Championship at Nagpur University's synthetic track, clocked 14.79 in the men's 110m hurdles. He practices regularly at Krida Prabodhini in Mankapur under the guidance of coaches Samsher Khan and Aruna Gande. Nagpur District Athletics Association president Gurudev Nagarle, secretary Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi, senior joint secretary Ram wani, joint secretary Archana Kottewar, chairman Umesh Naidu, vice presidents Ravindra Tong, Nagesh Sahare, Shekhar Suryavanshi, treasurer Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, head of technical committee Vivekananda Singh, Ganesh Wani etc have congratulated him.