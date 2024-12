Sarvesh, Vedant, Aryan, Arjun in SF

While Sarvesh Yadav toppled Rujul Wadate 21-5, 21-12 in straight two games, Vedant Siddheshware got the better of Aryan Epte 21-16, 21-5. Aryan Birajdar recorded hard-fought 21-18, 21-17 victory over Rushikesh Lotlikar. Arjun Birajdar entered the semis defeating Nagpur's Pranay Gadewar 21-15 21-19 .

In the girls section, top seed Nishika Gokhe along with third seed Ridheema Sarpate, Ananya Shinde entered the semis. Shaurya Madavi already entered the final as she defeated fourth seed Anannya Shinde 21-14, 22-20 .

Results

U-19 boys QF: Sarvesh Yadav (1) bt Rujul Wadate 21-5, 21-12 ; Vedant Siddheshware bt Aryan Epte 21-16, 21-5 ; Aryan Birajdar bt Rushikesh Lotlikar 21-18, 21-17 ; Arjun Birajdar bt Pranay Gadewar 21-15 21-19 .

U-19 girls QF: Nishika Gokhe (1) bt Vaishnavi Manglekar 21-19, 21-12 ; Ridheema Sarpate (3) bt Yukti Shende 21-6, 21-12 ; Anannya Shinde bt Ditisha Somkuwar 21-14, 18-21, 21-14 ; Shourya Madavi bt Fizza Akbani 21-13, 21-12 .

SF: Shourya Madavi bt Anannya Shinde (4) 21-14, 22-20 .