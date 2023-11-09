Sarwate, Khare fashion Shree Sports victory

Batting first, Shree sports scored 213 all out in 50 overs. Left-handed Sarwate played a brilliant knock of 93 in 121 balls hitting 13 boundaries and one six. Parth Gughane (39, 31 b, 5x4, 1x6) and Jitrendra Giri (20) were other main scorers. For Nobel, Pradip Ghatole claimed three wickets for 62 runs whereas Mayur Golhar got two for 32.

In reply ofiie Samir Khare spun his web around Nobel batsmen and bundled them out for 185 in 49.1 overs. Khare finished with an impressive figures of 10-0-37-4. He was well supported by Baburao Yadav and Lukesh Chickle who got two wickets each. For Nobel, Pratik Vasani (36), Akash Deshmukh (29) and Dhiraj Nagdevte and Pradiip Ghatole (27 each) got the starts but failed to convert into big knocks.