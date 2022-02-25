Satish's double ton pushes Maharashtra on backfoot

Right-handed middle order batsman Ganesh Satish slammed a double hundred and wickeet-keeper batsman Akshay Wadkar ably supported him by hitting a huge century as Vidarbha piled up a huge total of 569 for five before declaring their first innings on the second day of Ranji Trophy group 'G' match against Maharashtra at Gurugram Cricket Ground on Friday.

Satish registered his highest individual score (275, 482b, 33x4, 5x6) and his second first class double hundred. His previous best was 237 against Andhra in the 2019-20 season.

Vidarbha's professional batter, who walked in number four, played shots at will and round the park as he tore into a pedestrian Maharashtra attack.

While Satish scored his highest individual score, Wadkar smashed the second century (145, 283b, 17x4) of the season and thus completed seven centuries in the First Class cricket. Both stitched up record 288 run partnership for the fourth wicket. Satish's double century knock is highest individual score for any Vidarbha batsman.

The second day totally belonged to Satish and Wadkar. Resuming at overnight score of 270 for 3, the overnight batsmen frustrated Maharashtra bowlers and didn't allow them to dominate. Satish first achieved 150-run mark and then his partner raced to half century. Satish's 275 run knock was studded with 33 boundaries and five sixes. While playing for almost two days, Satish played 342 dot balls and took 92 singles. He scored most of the runs (174) on offside. While dealing with the bowlers, Satish scored maximum runs (73 in 129 balls) against Satyajeet Bacchav and also hit three sixes to him. Satish's maximum eight boundaries came against Dadhe.

Wadkar with the strike rate of 51.24 scored unbeaten 145 taking total 63 singles and playing 196 dot balls.

When both were heading towards 300-run partnership for the fourth wicket, left-arm pacer Bachhav clean bowled Ganesh Satish with 483 runs on board. After his departure, Akshay Karnewar gave good company to Wadkar and both made 54 run partnership for the fifth wicket. Karnewar scored 39 runs in 35 balls with the help of three boundaries and two sixes. In the company of Wadkar, Apoorv Wankhede remained unbeaten on 10.

For Maharashtra, Choudhary claimed three wickets giving away 101 runs whereas Bacchav got two for 134.

In reply, Maharashtra made 46 for 1 at stumps. Aditya Sarvate got rid of Nahar (22). Last match's hero Pawan Shah, who made a double hundred on debut, was unbeaten on 24, when stumps were drawn. Maharashtra has a mountain to climb, as they trail by 523 runs.

Scoreboard

Vidarbha (1st innings): Overnight 270 for 3. Ganesh Satish B S Bacchav 275, Akshay Wadkar not out 145, A Karnewar c (Sub) D M Hinganekar b M G Choudhary 39. A Wankhede not out 10.

Extras: Extras ( b 7, lb 7, w 1, nb 0 )15

Total: 569 for 5 decl in 166 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-18, 3-195, 4- 483, 5-537

Bowling: Mukesh Choudhary 32-4-101-3, Pradeep Dadhe 32-0-130-0, Rahul Tripathi 4-0-11-0, Satyajeet Bachhav 41-5-134-2, Vicky Ostwal 44-0-117-0, Azim Kazi 7-0-41-0, N S Shaikh 6-1-21-0

Maharashtra (1st innings): P Shah not out 24, Y J Nahar b A Sarvate 22

Extras: ( b 0, lb 0, w 0, nb 0 )

Total: 46 for 1 in 11.2 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-46

Bowling: A S Thakare 2-0-9-0, Lalit Yadav 2-0-12-0. Akshay Wakhare 4-0-11-0, Aditya Sarvate 3.2-1-14.1