SB City Academy colts triumph
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 7, 2024 07:15 PM2024-11-07T19:15:09+5:302024-11-07T19:15:09+5:30
Kunal Nagar starred with the bat and ball for the winning team, contributing 38 runs and picking up 2 wickets for 17 runs. SB City boys posted 215/9 in their allotted 40 overs with opener Harsh Mirchandani top-scoring with 57.
Citi Gymkhana boys struggled in their chase and in spite if a fighting 32 by Sanskar Chawate, they were bowled out for 86 in 30.1 overs. Shreyes Mitchari claimed 4/17.
BRIEF SCORES: Final
SB City College Cricket Academy 215/9 in 40 overs (Harsh Mirchandani 57, Krish Bhati 32, Kunal Nagar 38; Dnyanesh Mondhe 2/54, Mohit Bhorkar 2/39)
Citi Gymkhana CA 86 all out in 30.1 overs (Sanskar Chawate 32; Shreyes Mitchari 4/17, Kunal Nagar 2/17, Vivek Bishnoi 2/24)
Result: SB City College CA won by 129 Runs
Player of the Match: Kunal Nagar