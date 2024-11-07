SB City Academy colts triumph

Kunal Nagar starred with the bat and ball for the winning team, contributing 38 runs and picking up 2 wickets for 17 runs. SB City boys posted 215/9 in their allotted 40 overs with opener Harsh Mirchandani top-scoring with 57.

Citi Gymkhana boys struggled in their chase and in spite if a fighting 32 by Sanskar Chawate, they were bowled out for 86 in 30.1 overs. Shreyes Mitchari claimed 4/17.

BRIEF SCORES: Final

SB City College Cricket Academy 215/9 in 40 overs (Harsh Mirchandani 57, Krish Bhati 32, Kunal Nagar 38; Dnyanesh Mondhe 2/54, Mohit Bhorkar 2/39)

Citi Gymkhana CA 86 all out in 30.1 overs (Sanskar Chawate 32; Shreyes Mitchari 4/17, Kunal Nagar 2/17, Vivek Bishnoi 2/24)

Result: SB City College CA won by 129 Runs

Player of the Match: Kunal Nagar