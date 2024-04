SB City enter final

Batting first SGR Cricket Academy scored 109 for seven in 30 overs. Opener Rajveer top scored with 29. Darshan Thorkar (20) and Anshuman Verulkar (18) were other scorers. For SB City, Veer Donode claimed two wickets for 17 runs while Divyansh Mishra, Atharva Thakre, Viraj Verma and Harman Singh were chipped in with one each

In reply, SB City achieved the target losing just three wickets in 21 overs. Donode (33) and Kaustubh Chavhan (1( remained unbeaten and ensured the victory.