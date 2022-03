SBCA camp from April 1

Nagpur, March 31

Sharad Bhake Cricket Academy is conducting cricket coaching camp for aspiring cricketers from April 1 to June 30. The trained coaches from VCA and ex Ranji Trophy players will impart training in morning and evening session. For further details interested may contact Gundubhau Joshi (9404084084), Sudhir Thosar ( 9422643718), Mandar Dawande (8600048555), Anant Hirlekar - (9049335509), Pradeep Abhyankar ( 9423686400), Mayur Desshpande (7774002745) or Mukesh Sadawarti (8275554428) at Vidya Vihar Society ground from 6 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. and from 4.30 pm to 5.30 p.m.