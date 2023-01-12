SBI B annexe team championship title

In the final, SBI 'B' stunned the defending Champions RBI in a well fought finals. Pranav Lokhande (RBI) and Juhi Gajbhiye (SBI) retained the singles titles.

In the team championship final, Pratik Potey of SBI lost to Pranav Lokhande of RBI 12-15, 4-15. Then in doubles, Potey and A Ingale defeated Lokhande and K Nahak duo 15-14, 9-15, 15-8. In the decider, A Ingale got the better of K Nahak 15-9, 15-5 to clinch the crown.

In the men's singles final, Pranav Lokhande overcame Pratik Potey in straight two games 15-7, 15-2 to win the title. In the women's singles final, Juhi Gajbhiye downed Pinky Dongre of union Bank 15-6,15-10. At the outset tournament was inaugurated at the hands of AGM of RBI Girdharilal. He was welcomed by BSC president Ramesh Thakur while treasurer Rajesh Joshi welcomed chief referee Gaurav Rege. BSC secretary Prafulla Nandedkar conducted the proceedings of the function and later proposed a vote of thanks.