School celebrates Yoga Day with fervour

Centre Point School (Amravati by-pass)

Blooming with enthusiasm and a vibrant spirit, the Sports Department at Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass, orchestrated a remarkable session to commemorate the joyous occasion of International Yoga Day .

Under the radiant theme of 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which beautifully encapsulates our collective longing for a world united as one, the morning session embraced a gathering of dedicated teachers. Nikita madam, Chetak Kherdikar, Ganesh, Pritam demonstrated each asana with utmost precision.

The participants performed the Tadasana, Anjaneyasana, the majestic Tree Pose, Parvatasana, Pashchimottasana, Vakrasana, Vajrasana and the Shashankasana.