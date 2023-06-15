School uniforms at Gaysons Tots and Teens

located at Abhyankar Road, Sitabuldi.

To prepare for the new session of various famous schools of the city, Gaysons has introduced customized uniforms for all the schools. Uniforms of best of educational institutions like Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, CDS School, Mothers Pet Kinder Garden, JD Convent, Mount Litera, St. Xavier's High School, Guru Harkishan Public School, Prerna Convent, Indian Olympiad, Modern School, Shahu Garden School etc are available at gaysons.

Apart from this, an attractive range of various school supplies such as tiffins and water bottles are also presented. For the convenience of children, 25% discount is being offered on school bags from the best brands.