SECR (HQ) blank IFFC 2-0

Nagpur,

SE Railway (HQ) blanked IFFC Chankapur 2-0 in the ongoing JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Saturday. After playing a barren first half, the railmen scored two goals within a span of two minutes. In the 68th minute, Nirmal Munder netted a fabulous goal from 40 yards dodging rival two defenders.

Two minutes later, Shubham Mannewar increased the lead by converting a penalty. SECR'sAmit Anthony entered the D dribbling the ball but Chankapur's defender floored him deliberately and as a result match referee awarded a penalty to SECr Shubham made no mistake in converting it.