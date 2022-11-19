SECR (HQ) blank IFFC 2-0
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 19, 2022 10:15 PM 2022-11-19T22:15:02+5:30 2022-11-19T22:15:02+5:30
Nagpur, SE Railway (HQ) blanked IFFC Chankapur 2-0 in the ongoing JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur ...
Nagpur,
SE Railway (HQ) blanked IFFC Chankapur 2-0 in the ongoing JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Saturday. After playing a barren first half, the railmen scored two goals within a span of two minutes. In the 68th minute, Nirmal Munder netted a fabulous goal from 40 yards dodging rival two defenders.
Two minutes later, Shubham Mannewar increased the lead by converting a penalty. SECR'sAmit Anthony entered the D dribbling the ball but Chankapur's defender floored him deliberately and as a result match referee awarded a penalty to SECr Shubham made no mistake in converting it.Open in app