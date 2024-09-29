SECR off to a flying start

For SE Railway, Tejinder Singh opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Mishel PK increased the lead in the 42nd minut.e

After a change of ends, once again Mishel found the net. Then Aquib Faraz scored back to back goals in the 60th and 71st minutes.

For the Chankapur outfit, Aman Gupta (52nd min) and Paras Kami(71st min) were the goal scorers.

In all 29 teams are participating in the tournament and the winner will get Rs 1 lakh prize money. The runners-up will be awarded Rs 50,000. Earlier former minister Dr Nitin Raut inaugurated the tournament in the presence of NDFA president Haresh Vora, Tarun Bhatia, Iqbal Kashmiti, Deepak Khobragade, Irshad Sheik and Satyan Kottular.