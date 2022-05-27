See what resolution Nitin Gadkari made on his 65th birthday

Nagpur: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is celebrating his 65th birthday today. Leaders and activists from all over the country are giving birthday wishes to Gadkari. At his residence in Nagpur, there is a queue of activists, friends and well-wishers. He is being showered with good wishes from social media. Gadkari has made a special resolution on the occasion of his birthday and expressed the feeling that he is trying to build 75,000 nectar lakes.

He thanked everyone for the birthday wishes and love. "I want to keep working for national service" he said that he would continue to work for the betterment of the exploited, the downtrodden and the marginalized. In addition, you should do as much as you can to protect yourself and your family. "I will continue to make that effort," he said.

20 lakes will be inaugurated tomorrow under the Amrit Sarovar Yojana launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence. Gadkari also said that through the National Highways Authority, 75,000 Amrit Sarovars will be constructed throughout the year and we will help the Prime Minister in this campaign and try to fulfill his dream.