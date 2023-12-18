Seeds sail smoothly in 2nd round

In the boys singles, the top eight seeds easily beat their opponents to move to the second round. The most eventful matches were for local lads Mehul Fulzele and Akshat Dakshindas who defeated their opponents in an absorbing three sets. It was a very cold and windy morning but once the sun was shining, it was comfortable for players to play. The tournament is poised for a fierce and competitive battle in the rounds ahead.

In the girls singles, local talent Urvee Atre went down fighting to Mumbai's Ose Ahuja in three sets. Mishka the top seed from Nagpur seems to be in control but the challenge from Pune and Mumbai girls will be seen in the next two rounds.

Results

U-16 boys (round 1): Sharan Somasi beat Dipesh Verma 6/0,6/0, Adithya Yogi beat Pranav Gaikwad 6/1,6/0, Armaan Patil beat Tushar Jeswani 6/3,6/2, Atharva Shukla beat Dhruv Mor 6/3,6/2, Rohan Bajaj beat Bhavya Porwal 6/2,6/4, Mehul Fulzele beat Aarish Velasco Khan 3/6,6/4,6/4, Heramba Pohane beat Pratyush Bagade 6/0,6/1, Soham Kamble beat Amogh Patil 6/2,6/0, Devraj Mandade beat Arjun Mansingka 6/0,6/1, ) Akshat Dakshindas beat Arnav Choudhary 4/6,6/2,6/1, Shrinath Kulkarni beat Raghav Gupta 6/0, 6/2, Kabir Jaitly beat Yuvraj Chhabria 6/0,6/2, Aarish Khan beat Abhimanyu Umre 6/3,3/6,6/2, Swarmin Yevalekar beat Sarthak Sundrani 6/2,6/4, Parth Gaikwad beat Tanay Padgilwar 6/1,6/0, Sarthak Gaikwad beat Vihaaan Tarkunde 6/0,6/0

U-16 girls pre-quarters: Mishka Tayade beat Ahana Rahman 6/2,6/0, Sharvari shrirame beat Surmayee Sathe 6/3, 6/4, 3) Aishwarya Swaminathan beat Kaisar Choudhary 6/0, 6/0, Ose Ahuja beat Urvee Atre 6/0, 2/6, 6/4, Eshal Pathan beat Devashree Dagwar 6/0,6/2, Swara jawale beat Shuchita Tripathi 6/0, 6/0, Shravya Rambhajani 6/0,6/0, Shrimoyee Kamat beat Pranjali Pandure 6/1,6/0