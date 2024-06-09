Seeds sail smoothly in round one

On top board top seed IM Anwesh Upadhyaya defeated Akshay Paturkar. On the second board, FM Saurabh Kherdekar got the better of Dhruv Kumar. City's Diddhant Gawai recorded victory over Parinita Arde. The first round match between Bhaavan Kolla and Divyansh Kataria ended in a draw.

Earlier Chief Engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd Nagpur Satish Aney inaugurated the tournament. Secretary, MIA-CSR Club, Nagpur Vinod Chaturvedi was the guest of honour. Ex.MLC, vice president of MCA and president of Chess Association Nagpur Girish Vyas presided over the function. Director(Projects), Raisoni Group Dr. Mrunal Naik, Director, Raisoni Group Dr. Vivek Kapoor, Chief Arbiter IA Ajinkya Pingale IM Anwesh Upadhyaya and organising secretary Bhushan Shriwas were prominently present on the occasion.

CA Ajinkya Pingle is being assisted by FA Sonal Tambi, FA Amit Tembhurne, FA Bharti Dhote, SNA Sham Agrawal, SNA Sagar Sakhare, SNA Prayas Ambade, Prathamesh Machave and Shishir Indurkar.

Results(top ten)

Akshay Paturkar (0) lost to IM Anwesh Upadhyaya (1), FM Saurabh Kherdekar (1) bt Dhruv Kumar (0), Parinita Arde (0) lost to Siddhant Gawai (1), Bhaavan Kolla (0.5) drew with Divyansh Kataria (0.5), Riddhiman Das (0) lost to Vedant Sawai (1), Sanjeev Mishra (1) bt Writogyan Sarkar (0), Nehal Fulzele (0) lost to Archisman Patra (1), Velugoti Reddy (1) bt Jasman Kaur (0), Nutrya Gurve (0) lost to Baibhav Borse (1).Niteesha Dautkhani (0) lost to Mohak Bhagchandani (1).