Seeds sail smoothly on day 1

Nagpur, Oct 2

Seeded players had smooth sailing on the first day of Maharashtra State Under 13 Open & Girls FIDE Rating Selection Chess Championship 2022 organised by Chess Association Nagpur in association with G.H. Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation and Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation at G H Raisoni Institute of Engineering & Technology College, Shraddha park ,Near MIDC Police Station, Hingna- Wadi Link Road Nagpur.

The championship was inaugurated by Dronachayra and Arjuna awardee Vijay Munishwar and VCA general secretary Hemant Gandhi. Project Head, Raisoni Group Dr. Mrunal Naik and PRO Amit Gandhare were prominently present on the occasion .President, Chess Association, Nagpur Adv. Nishant Gandhi and secretry Bhushan Shriwas welcomed the guests.

The championship is being held under the aegis of Maharashtra Chess Association and All India Chess Federation. It has attracted 155 participants (85 FIDE rated) in open group and 65 participants (27 FIDE rated) in girls group from all over the districts of Maharashtra. Total Prizes amounting to Rs. 25000/- are at stake beside attractive trophies and medals. The programme was compered by SS Soman who introduced the guests and also proposed vote of thanks.

Round 3: Aryan Waghmare (2) lost to Viresh Sharnarth (3), Paras Bhoir (3) bt Sanskar Gairore (2), Shashwat Gupta (2) lost to Manas Gaikwad (3), Aryan Rao (2) lost to Ram Parab (3), Anish Gupta (2) lost tShaunak Badole (3), Arush Chitre (3) bt Swanand Datar (2), Aarab Bhartia (2) lost to Boominathan (3), Shlok Sharnathi (3) bt Jaiveer Patil (2)

U-13 girls: Pratiti Khandelwal (2) lost to Sannidhi Bhat (3), Divya Patil (3) bt Vidhi Mishrikotkar (2), Mahima Shirke (2) lost to Disha PAtil (3), Swanandi Sole (2) llost to Ishwari Jagdale (3), Shraddha Bajaj (2) lost to Riddhi Agrawal (3), Trisha Jagtap (3) bt Iksha Soni (2).