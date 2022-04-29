Sejal wins AITA U-16 crown
City's rising star in the world of tennis Sejal Bhutada won the prestigious AITA Junior Circuit Girls singles for Under-16 category in the tournament held at the sprawling Sania Mirza Tennis Academy at Hyderabad.
Sehal Bhutada with an AITA rank 41 was the top seed in the tournament . She defeated players like Srilekha, Laksmisiri and Srimanaya Reddy to reach the finals where she faced S Mahika Reddy who is ranked 61 in AITA and was the sixth seed. Sejal played her regular power game with forehand and backhand to take the finals in straight sets 6-4, 7-5. This tournament was played under the Championship Series CS7 and had very good players from all over the country. The Telangana State Tennis Association gave away the prizes.