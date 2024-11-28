Seminar of IIT-Home on Dec 1

their X Board examination. IIT-HOME, is conducting a guidance seminar for such students and

their parents, on the December 1. The seminar intends to help students to make an informed choice about their career. It will discuss in brief the different career options available to students and provide useful details about engineering as a career. Important aspects about the process and national level competition to get into one of the leading engineering institutes of the country will also be discussed. The seminar will also provide guidance about IIT-HOME’s selection procedure for admission to the institute for preparation of JEE Main/Advanced 2027. The guidance seminar is free of cost for all interested std. X students. Students who have decided to pursue engineering as a career and students who are thinking about engineering as a career will be immensely benefited by attending the seminar. The seminar shall also be a

good starting point for students who have not yet decided anything about a choice of career. Entry to the offline seminar is on a first come first served basis. Interested students may reserve a seat for themselves by sending an SMS or Whatsapp mentioning their name, school, city and

number of attendeese. Nisha Kothari, the founder and Managing Director of IIT-HOME informed that IIT-HOME has

been conducting this seminar as a social responsibility every year for the past 14 years with an objective to provide correct guidance to students and parents before they commit their time, efforts, money and life to a career choice. Thousands of students who have previously attended the seminar have reportedly received useful guidance from it.

For further details about the seminar queries, if any one contact the IIT-HOME office on between 10 am and 6 pm on weekdays.