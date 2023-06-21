Seva Sarvada druf Rly Boys 'B' 5-0

In another match, Railways Boys FC, Ajni got the better of AYFC 'A' 1-0. Thanks Om Solanki who scored an all-importnat goal in the 13th minute. Aai Foundation 'A' blanked Disaster FC 3-0. Aniket Meshram played an important role in the victory by scoring two goals in the 8th and 19th minutes. Alok Shende(14th min)was another scorer.

Bhutia’s academy to hold trials on June 24, 25

Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), will conduct trials for its residential academies (boarding schools with football training) this weekend in Nagpur. The trials for U-23 will be held on June 24 June and the U-13, U-15, and U-17 trials will be held on next day at Bharatratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Football Stadium, Nagpur . BBFS aims to reach out to football aspirants across the length and breadth of the country through its latest initiative - 100 Trials. 100 Cities. Unlimited Dreams. The Technical Team has shortlisted 100 Indian cities to conduct trials based on football popularity and select the best young players for BBFS Residential Academy.