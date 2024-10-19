Seven city athletes in Maha team

Samit Tong will participate in 1500 m event whereas Mitali Bhoyar will represent Maharashtra in 5000 m and 3000 m events. Both are the members of Track Star Athletics Club.

Arti Bhagat of Namya Foundation will participate in 3000 m event. Harshal Joge of Om Sai Sporting Club Umred will participate in 1000 m race. Abhimanyu Khushwah of the Khel Foundation will participate in shot put event. Kashish Bhagat of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School will try her luck in 400 m race whereas Janhavi Hirudkar of Hindu Mulinchi Shala will be the medal contender in 1000 m race.

NDAA secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanwhi has expected good performance from Nagpur athletes and particularly from Kashish, Janhavi, Mitali and Samit.

President of NDAA Gurudeo Nagrale, vice president Nagesh Sahare, Shekhar Suryawanshi, SK Anthony, Umesh Naidu, Dr Sanjay Choudhary, Dr Vivekanand Singh, Jitendra Ghordadekar, Ramchandwa Wani, Archana Kottewar and others have wished best luck to the athletes.