SFS, Bhshop Cotton to play opener

Nagpur, Sept 19

An inaugural match for boys will be played between SFS School of Excellence and Bishop Cotton School, Dharampeth’ at 09 a.m. on Tuesday in Inter-school Under-16 Football Tournament organised by YMCA at Nagpur Gramin Police Ground, Sahayog Nagar.

In the first match of girls category, DPS Mihan will take on SFS English School, Nimkheda at 11:30 am

This is the 28th edition of the tournament for boys and first for girls. 64 schools in the boys section and 16 in girls are vying for the tophonours in the tournament that will be played on knockout basis. Dy. Supt. Of Police (Home), Nagpur Gramin Police Sanjay Purandhare will inaugurate the boys tournament and YMCA Nagpur president Rohit Macwan will be inaugurating the girls tournament.

The 64 boys teams have been divided into four groups and top team in each group will qualify for the semis that will b played on October 6.

The winner of the tournament will be richer by Rs 10,000 whereas the runners-up will get Rs 7,500in both boys and girls sections. Apart from it there will be individual prizes and certificates. Five individual prizes will also be awarded. Certificates will be issued to each and every player of the tournament.

Today's fixtures

Boys: SFS School of Excellence V/S Bishop Cotton School, Dharampeth at 9 am; Hadas School, CBSE V/S Nagpur Residential High School at9.30 am; Kurvey’s New Model Public School V/S NMC MAK Azad High School at 10 am; Delhi Public School, Kamptee Road V/S St. Ann’s English School, Khaparkheda at 10:30

am; 5. K. John Public School, Asoli V/S St. John’s Public School at 11 am; Center Point School, Dhaba V/S Islamia High School at 12:30 am

Girls: Delhi Public School, Mihan V/S SFS English School, Nimkheda at 11:30 am.