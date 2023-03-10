SFS win football title

The occasion was graced by our respected Rev. Fr. Jerome pinto, School Manager Rev Fr. Anthony D'Souza, School Principal Rev Fr. Samuel K, Fathers and sisters. The match was witnessed by a large number of students. S.F.S. High School won the match by 1-0.The winning goal was scored by Adel. SFS High School got trophy and Rs. 2000 cash prize. Runner-up St. Joseph’s Fetri School was also honoured with a Trophy and Rs. 1000 cash prize. Michael Anthony and Arvin George were in charge of the competition. Following awards were also given. Sarvesh was declared best goalkeeper whereas best defender prize went to Oswald Anthony.