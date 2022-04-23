Shadab, Nikita bag gold, Prajakta silver

Nagpur, Aril 21

Nagpur district athletes dominated the first day of Senior State Athletics Championship that began at Pune on Thursday.

After a gap of two years due to Covid, the athletics championship finally kicked off. Shadab Pathan won gold medal in 5000 m race with a timing 14:33:51. In the process he surpassed Asian Youth Athletics Championshi winner Kisan Tadvi (Nashik) who finished third clocking 14:37:12 seconds. Nashik's Dinesh achieved second place with a timing 14:35:29.

In women's 5000 m race, there was a tough compettion beween Nagpur athletes Nikita Raut and Prajakta Godbole. in the last phase of the race Nikita pipped Prajakta by 36 seconds to achieve the first place. While Nikita clocked 16:33:31 seconds, Prajakta achieved the distance in 16:33.67 seconds.

District captain and national marathon runner Prachi Godbole finished sixth.

Shadad, Nikita and Prachi are the members of local Track Star Athletics Club and have been trained under the guidance of Ravindra Tong. Prajakta is the disciple of Gaurv Mirase. The secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr Sharad Suryavanshi has appreciated the performance of Nagpur athletes. NDAA president Gurudeo Nagrale, vice president Nagesh Sahare, Dr Sanjay Choudhary, SJ Anthony, Umesh Naidu, Ramchddra Wani, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Archana Kottewar and others a have congratulated the athletes and wished them best luck.