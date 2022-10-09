Shadab, Rohit, Prajakta, Riya qualify for athletics nationals

Nagpur,

City athletes Shadab Pathan, Rohit Jha, Prajakta Godbole and Riya Dohhtare have qualified for the 61th National Athletics Championship to be held at Bengaluru from October 15 to 19. The athletes were selected on the basis of their performance in the recently concluded state selection trials at Nashik. While Shadab will represent Maharashtra in 5,000 and 10,000 m races. Rohit Jha will participate in 3,000 m steeple chase. Similarly, in the women's section, Prajakta Godbole will try her luck in 5,000 and 10,000 m races. Riya Dohtare will participate in 3,000 m steeple chase. Shadab and Riya are the members of Track Star Athletics Club and have been trained under the guidance of Ravindra Tong. Rohit is the student of Ghulam Nabi Azad College of Physical Education whereas Prajakta is trained by Gaurav Mirase, informs the secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr Sharad Suryavanshi.