Sharma lifts rapid chess crown

In the eight round tournament, Sharma scored eight points to win the crown. For second place, there was a tie between Suhan Deshpande and Sajehveer Singh Maras. However, on the basis of tie-breaker, Deshpande was declared runners-up and Maras finished third. Ansh Dhanvijachieved fourth place whereas Kaustav Barat earned sixth place.

In all 61 players including 26 ELO rated of various ages participated in this tournament. Total 8 rounds were played. Total cash prizes of Rs. 5,300 were distributed among top 10 players and best veterans of the tournament.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of chief arbiter IA Pravin Pantawane and assistant arbiter Dinesh Kokate.

Top ten winners

1. Sai Sharma (8), 2. Suhan Deshpande (6.5), 3. Sajehveer Singh Maras (6.5), 4. Ansh Dhanvij (6), 5. Kaustav Barat (6), 6. Spandan Wahane (6), 7. Aditya Uikey (5.5). 8. Shaunak Badole (5.5). 9. Amol Ramteke (5.5). 10. Harsh Lahoti (5.5). Best veteran player: Sadanand Mahajan