Sharvari, Tejas bag double crown

Nagpur, July 11

Sharvari Khobragade and Tejas Wasnikar clinched double crowns in Shakti Club Open Ranking Table Tennis Tournament organised by Nagpur District Table Tennis Association (NDTTA) at RTM Nagpur University TT Hall, Amravati road.

Sharvari had double delight as she won Under-13 girls and Under-17 girls tities. First, in the U-13 final, she defeated Unnati Sakhre 11-09,11-03,11-04 in straight three games. Then in U-17 final, She got the better of bt Anvesha Kashyap 12-10,11-07,11-08,11-06.

Similarly, Tejas Wasnik also won twin titles. In the U-15 boys final, Tejas downed Arush Meshram 11-09,11-07,11-07. He won Under-17 crown defeating the same opponent 11-06,11-05, 07-11,12-10,08-11,11-09 in marathon six-game battle. TanishaKolre and KaranKashyap won Under-11 girls and boys titles respectively. Purabsingh Renu walked away with U-13 boys crown.

Results (all finals)

U -11 girls : Tanisha Kolare bt Purvi Kaur Renu 08-11,11-09,11-09,12-10U -11 boy's : Karan Kashyap bt Anmol Varhade 11-03,11-03,11-07

U-13 girls: Sharvari Khobragade bt Unnati Sakhre 11-09,11-03,11-04

U-13 boys: Purabsingh Renu bt Sarth Shastri 05-11,11-05,11-08,11-09

U-15 girls: Sharvari Khobragade bt Anvesha Kashyap 11-05,14-12,11-05

U-15 boys : Tejas Wasnikar bt Arush Meshram 11-09,11-07,1107

U-17 girls: Sharvari Khobragade bt Anvesha Kashyap 12-10,11-07,11-08,11-06

U-17 boys: Tejas Wasnikar bt Arush Meshram 11-06,11-05, 07-11,12-10,08-11,11-09