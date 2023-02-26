Shaunak wins rapid chess crown

In the eight-round tournament, both Badole and Sai Sharma earned seven points each. However, on the basis of tie-breaker, Badole was declared champion whereas Sai Sharma finished runners-up. Ayush Ramteke(6, 35), Rajjan Sharma and Paranjape Satish (6, 35) achieved third to fifth places respectively. In the last round, Sai Sharma defeated Rajjan Sharma whereas on second board top seed Badole got the better of Sumesh Ramteke. On the third board, Ayush Ramteke recorded victory over Swaraj Mishra. Chief arbiter Pravin Pantawne distributed the prizes.

Final ranking: 1 Badole Shaunak (7, 37), Sharma Sai (7, 37), Ramteke Ayush (6, 35), 4 Sharma Rajjan (6, 40), 5. Paranjape Satish (6, 35), Savinay Meshram (6,34), 7 Ramteke Sumedh (5, 39), 8 Rutam Yogesh Zanwar( 5,31), 9 Harsh Lahoti ( 5, 40),10 Swaraj Mishra (5, 35)