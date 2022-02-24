Shindekar slam ton as PNB record victory

Riding on Akash Shindekar's unbeaten century, Punjab National Bank (PNB) drubbed Shikshak Sahakari Bank Ktd (SSBL) by a huge margin of 156 in Inter-Bank Cricket Tournament organised by Bankers' Sports Council at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College ground, Deekshabhoomi, here on Thursday.

Batting first PNB slammed 230 for three in 20 overs. Shindekar hit an unbeaten 103 consisting 18 boundaries. He was well supported by Kishor Warudkar (43), Ramesh Bajirao (29) and Rutuparna Pathak (12). For SSBL, Girish Vithalkar claimed two wickets for 46 runs.

While chasing a huge target, SSLB could able to score just 74 in 20 overs losing six wickets. Only Girish Gedam showed some resistance. For PNB, Rohit Gajbhoye, Ankit Vishwakarma got two wickets each.

In another match, defending champion Combined Bank XI thrashed UCO Bank by ten wickets.

Batting first UCO Bank were all out for 86 in 19.2 overs. Anurag Parande (22) and Rahul Shastrakar (16) were main scorers. For Combined Bank XI, Sagar Rodi, Mangesh Puranik, M Agasti and Irshad Sheikh captured two wickets each.

In reply, Combined District XI achieved the target without losing any wicket. thanks to Ashish Rathod who played an unbeaten knock of 51 in the company of Vaibhav Takhlate (30).

Brief scores

PNB: 230 for 3 in 20 overs ( (Akash Shindekar 103 , Kishore Warudkar 43, Ramesh Bajirao 29, Rutupurna Pathak 12, Girish Vithalkar 2/46) bt SSBL 74/6 in 20 overs (Girish Gadam 30, Rohit Gajbhiye 2/04, Ankit vishwakarma 2/10, Chetan Kale 1/3, k. Warudkar 1/17)

Result: PNB won by 156 runs

UCO Bank: 86 all out in 19.2 overs (Anurag Parande 22, Rahul Shastrakar 16, Sagar Rodi 3/22, Mangesh Puranik 2/07, M Agasti 2/11, Irshad Shaikh 2/18) lost to

Combined Bank XI: 89 no loss ( (Vaibhav Takhlate 30 *, Ashish Rathod 51* )

Result: Combined XI won by ten wickets