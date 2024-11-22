Shivraj bags double crown

Nagpur’s talented player Shivraj Bhonsle beat his tough opponent Bhargav Vaidya from Pune in straight sets 6-0,6-1 for the singles crow. Then he and his doubles partner Bhavya Porwal defeated another Nagpur pair of Pranav Gaikwad and Dhruv Mor 5-7, 6-4 (10-3).

Shivraj Bhonsle is the son of Sujit Bhonsle of UMANG- Army unit at Nagpur. His doubles partner Bhavya Porwal is son of Anurag Porwal. Both lads train under coach Ajay Neware at CP Club’s tennis courts. The runners up in doubles Pranav Gaikwad trains at NDHTA while Dhruv Mor trains at CP Club. The trophies were distributed by NDHTA vice President Ashok Bhiwapurkar and joint Secretary Vikram Naidu of NDHTA. The next tournament is Road to MSLTA from November 30.