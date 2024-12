Shourya stuns top seed Nishika, wins double crown

In the girls final, Sourya surprised top seed and city mate Nishika Gokhe NGP 21-13, 21-19 . Then she added another feather to her cap by winning mixed doubles title. In the company of Rutva Sajwan, Shourya beat Sanidhya Ekade and Aditi Gawade, 21-18,16-21, 21-17 in three games.

Thane's top seed Sarvesh Yadav secured boys singles title defeating Aryan Birajdar also from Thane 21-14,21-5. In the doubles Arjun Birajdar and Aryan Birajdar overcame Sanidhya Ekade and Sarvesh Yadav 21-16 21-14.

NDBA secretary of Mangesh Kashikar, tournament secretary Anant Apte, secretary coaching Madhavi Kashikar Hedaoo, Gurdeep Singh Arora, Sneha Faizpurkar MBA tournament observer Vishwas Deswandikar, referee Parijat Natu, Jibi Varghese and Praveena Varghese were present graced the prize distribution function.

Results U-19 boys singles SF: Sarvesh Yadav (1) TH bt Vedant Siddheshware (OSM) 22-20, 21-8; Aryan Birajdar (3) TH bt Arjun Birajdar (TH) 21-19,21-18 .Final: Sarvesh Yadav bt Aryan Birajdar 21-14,21-5

U-19 girls singles final: Shourya Madavi (NGP) bt Nishika Gokhe (1) NGP 21-13, 21-19 .

U-19 boys doubles final: Arjun Birajdar and Aryan Birajdar (2) bt Sanidhya Ekade and Sarvesh Yadav 21-16 21-14 .

Mixed doubles final: Rutva Sajwan and Shourya Madavi bt Sanidhya Ekade and Aditi Gawade, 21-18,16-21, 21-17 .