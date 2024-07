Shourya U-17 girls singles champ, Ridheema doubles

Nagpur

Shourya Madavi emerged Under-17 girls champion whereas another city shuttler Ridheema Sarpate lifted doubles crown in Yonex - Sunrise Late Sanjivani Kulkarni Memorial Maharashtra Under 15 & Under 17 Inter District and State Badminton Championship that concluded at Ahmednagar on Friddya.

In the final, Shourya defeated her city colleague Ridheema Sarpate 21-18, 21-12 and walked away with winning trophy. Earlier in the semis Ridheema got the better of Dhriti Joshi 21-14, 21-8 whereas Shourya Madavi stunned second seed Nishika Gokhe (2) 21-19, 18-21, 21-17.

However, Ridheema made amend by winning doubles titile. Pairing with Prakriti Sharma she defeated Nishika Gokhe-Yutika Chavan 21-2, 11-21, 13-21.

In the mixed doubles final, Nagpur missed another gold as Pranay Gadewar and Nishika Gokhe faced the defeat against Parth Deore-Tanvi Gharpure 26-24, 14-21, 15-21

Results U-17 girls SF: Ridheema Sarpate bt Dhriti Joshi 21-14, 21-8, Shourya Madavi bt Nishika Gokhe (2) 21-19, 18-21, 21-17. Final: Shourya Madavi bt Ridheema Sarpate 21-18, 21-12

U-17 girls doubles SF: Richeema-Sarpate Prakriti Sharma bt Hita Agrawal-Sia Waydande 21-9, 15-21, 21-10; Nishika Gokhe-Yutika Chavan bt Dakshayni Patil Shourya Madavi 21-16, 21-16 Final: Ridheema Sarpate-Prakriti Sharma bt Nishika Gokhe-Yutika Chavan 21-2, 11-21, 13-21.

U-17 mixed doubles SF: Pranay Gadewar-Nishika Gokhe bt Avadhut Kadam Yutika Chavan 21-14, 17-21, 21-19. Final: Pranay Gadewar-Nishika Gokhe lost to Parth Deore-Tanvi Gharpute 26-24, 14-21, 15-21