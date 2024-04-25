Shruti, Adesh win high jump
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2024 08:10 PM2024-04-25T20:10:02+5:302024-04-25T20:10:02+5:30
In the Under-16 girls section, Shruti was followed by Purva Jagdish and Sana Ramteke for second and third place.
In the Under-18 boys section, Alhad Raut and Ankit Bhal finished second and third respectivley. The first three winners got Rs 2,000, Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,500 respectively.