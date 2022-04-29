Shubhangi wins judo bronze in Khelo india

Judo player Shubhangi Raut, who represented RTM Nagpur University in the 2nd Khelo India University Games 2022 held at Jain University, Bangalore, won the bronze medal by defeating her rival Shitafi.

Shubhangi Raut, who represented the university in the women's category, competed in the 57 kg weight category and placed third in the medal tally. Shubhangi clinched the bronze medal by beating Kanika Singh of Delhi University. Shubhangi Raut is a student of SB City College.

RTM Nagpur University vice- chancellor Dr. Subhash Chaudhary, Pro VC Dr Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Dr. Raju Hivse, Director of Sports and Physical Education Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, the principal of SB City College Dr. Sujit Metre, Dr. Rajesh Alone, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, Dr. Kalpana Mishra and others have congratulated her.

