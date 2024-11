Shuttler Ojas in Maha team for mini nationals

Ojas's remarkable achievements in 2024 are a testament to his dedication and hard work: He emerged winner in

Yonex Sunrise Achiever’s Cup Vidarbha Level Tournament, silver medalist in Maharashtra Mini State Selection Badminton Tournament, Chandrapur , winner in Achievers Cup Vidarbha Level Badminton Tournamen, winner in

Bhagini Mandal District Badminton Tournament singles and dioubles, winner in G H Raisoni Vidarbha Level Badminton Tournament, siilver medalis in : Baidyanath Nagpur District Badminton Championship , wiinner in Vidarbha Level Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Badminton Tournament and bronze medalist in Vidarbha Level Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Badminton Tournament. Ojas trains at Shuttlers Craze Sports Academy, Nagpur under the guidance of Coach Sushil Dhole and head coach Chetak Khedikar.