Siddhesh, Shubham slam tons for Reshimbagh

Reshimbagh won the toss and decided to bat first. Their decision proved correct as they slammed more than four hundred runs. While Dandewar slammed 151 in 227 balls hitting nine boundaries and four sixes, Shubham Mournay knocked off 151 in 147 balls with the help of nine boundaries and five sixes. Kedar Jagrap too batted well and scored 46. For Advocate XI, Siddhant Mule claimed a five-wicket haul conceding 68 runs.