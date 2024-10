Siddhivinayak School bags two gold medals

In kabaddi boys team defeated Nepal 50-35 whereas girls kho kho team got the better of Nepal16-14. Kabaddi team comprises Kunal Pardhi, Krishna Kumar Kushwaha, Vishal Paswan, Vedant Bade, Saksham Dhone, Ansh Titre, Sahil Bhomle, Ajit Meshram, Nayan Suraskar (Vadgaon) Rishabh Charade, (Wagdhara). Kho-Kho girls team comprises of Khushi Borkar (Gumgaon) Tanvi Surkar (Dhanoli), Prajakta Jhade (Kotewada), Cheshta Pawar (Wagdhra), Risha Mishra (Wagdhra) Supriya Gurnule (Dhanoli) Kalyani Bhopre (Jamtha) Siddhi Nimje (Wagdhra) Homeshwari. Marskolhe, Ishika Sorte.

The performance of the players was commendable under the guidance of Lions Club Centennial President Sanjeev Jha, coach Aditya Sahu and school directors Archana Deotale and Praveen Deotale.