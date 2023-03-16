Sikanders emerges champs in RPL

IPL player Lalit Yadav inaugurated the tournament in which total of 14 teams participated in this season.

In the final Abhimnayus managed to score 138 runs thanks to Rahul who scored 35 from 28 balls. Subodh from Sikandar took three wickets whereas Dhruv took two wickets. From Sikandar, Aman scored 67 runs from 29 balls which was well supported by Aaradhya who scored quickfire 39runs in 12 balls and helped Sikandar to chase down the total easily.

The champion team Sikanders whose mentors were Dr Deepti Taori and Prof Arumita Pawar, received a trophy along with cash prize of Rs. 1,40,000 and the runners up team Abhimanyus whose mentors were CA Prachi Ranade and Gaurav Khobragade received Rs. 60,000 cash prize. The girls champion team was Tufani whose owners were Dr. Manish Shah and Bindiya Turkar received a trophy along with a cash prize Rs 30,000. The event was conducted under the guidance of Director Raisoni Business Schoo Dr. Aarti Deshpande, Vishal Dhabalia, Pragyan Shrivastav and Rushali Pande. Sanket Bhaisare and Rohit Wankhede worked hard for the success of Raisoni Premier League season 8.