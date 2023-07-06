'SINADE project will help MSME sector'

Govt. of India and Government of Germany had agreed for development of vocational education and training in India through Project SINADE implemented by German Agency bbw-International –one of the leading institutions for vocational training and qualification system in Germany. The objective of the conference was to discuss the work plan of the SINADE Project with all the three clusters selected from Nagpur, Indore, ACMA, NCR, Pune and Chennai.

The conference was attended by Jens Keyser, Project Manager, SINADE project, Dinesh Rai, Retd. IAS, Ex-Secretary Govt. of India, P.M.Parlewar, Director, MSME-DFO, Nagpur, B.C.Bhartia, President, CAIT, Arunachalam Karthikeyan, Moderator Capt. Randhir, President, P. Mohan of MIA, Nitin Lonkar of BMA, . Meike Jager from German Embassy and all the participants who are selected and undergoing the training.

P.M.Parlewar, Director, MSME-DFO Nagpur welcomed all the dignitaries and participants. He briefed on the objective of the SINADE project and said that it will immensely help the MSME sector by developing skilled manpower. In his presidential address, Dinesh Rai welcomed all the participants and said that we are fortunate that Germany is transferring their technology in India which will benefit the MSME sector in India as there is huge potential for skilled manpower in MSME sector.m B.C.Bhartia in his address said that skilled manpower is need of the hour. He said that this programme will be helpful for manufacturing quality products at minimum cost. This is the era of Local go Global, he said. Jens Keyser, Project Manager, SINADE Project in his key note address said that India has developed tremendously in last few decades. He explained in detail the dual education and vocational training system in Germany and said that the objective of SINADE project in India is to strengthen the individuals-industry relations with vocational education and training in the clusters.