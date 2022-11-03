Sirsikar memoril lchess tourney from Nov 19

The tournament will be held in two groups i.e.standard1 to 5 and standard 6 to 10. The tournament would be inaugurated at 9 a.m. and after that information about the rounds of the competition will be given. Applications for entry to this competition will be accepted till November 16 between 8 am to 1 pm.

The first three winners in both groups will be awarded a trophy along with a cash prize. Apart from this, the Late Umesh Panbude Smriti Team Championship trophies will be awarded and the best trophy will be awarded to the schools showing the highest participation.

President of Stree Shikshan Prasarak Mandal Ravindra Fadnavis , secretary Seema Fadnavis and NDCA secretary KK Barat have appealed to the players to participate in the tournament in large number. For more information interested can contact Ashfaq Sheikh (9422127843) and Sheetal Panbude (9922788810).