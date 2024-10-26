Siya selected for BFI scholarship

The 21-year-old Siya, a resident of Dharampeth, Nagpur, recently competed in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. She has also been one of only three Indian women to attend all three NBA Academy India Women’s camps and is the only player to have received awards at each one. She trains under coaches Shatrughna Gokhale, a Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee and Secretary of the Maharashtra Basketball Association, and Vinay Chikate at Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana.