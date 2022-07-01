SJAN to fete veteran sports journalists

Sports Journalists’ Association of Nagpur (SJAN) will be celebrating International Sports Journalists’ Day on Saturday, July 2. On the occasion, SJAN will be felicitating veteran sports journalists of the city at its Vivekanand Nagar Office at 11 am.

Vanrai Trustee and Social Worker Girish Gandhi will be the chief guest of the function. Director, Department of Physical Education and Sports, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Dr Dr Sharad Suryawanshi will be the guest of honour.

Veteran sports journalists including Sudhir Tupkar, Shyam Sarvate, Roland Lancelot, Prashant Indurkar, Prabhakar Kapshe, Datta Wazalwar and Sanjay Lokhande will be felicitated on the occasion, informs SJAN secretary Paritosh Pramanik.