Sneha girls, Big Ben boys triumph

In the open girls category, Sneha Academy defeated IFFC to win the tournament in which six teams participated.

Annie Anthony of Sneha Academy was declared best goalkeeper. Best player of the tournament prize went to Bobby Gedam (IFFC) whereas Rinky Yadav also from IFFC was declared best player of the final. Pari and Yashika (IFFC) were declared emerging players of runnes-up team. From the winning side Tina was declared emerging player.

In the Under-15 boys category, Big Ben triumphed whereas IFFC finished runners-up. The individual prize winners include best goalkeeper - Sujal (Big Ben), best player of the tournament Shrav Karki (Big Ben), top scorer: Sahil Shende (IFFC) and emerging player of the runner-up team-Amaan Siddiqui.

Chief guest Kalpana Jadhav appreciated the organisers for delivering professional organised development league. President Nasir Siddiqui appreciated the work of Pranay Deshmukh, Aman, Atharva, Satyam Amitabh Tembhurne for hosting the football tournament.