SNG 'A', boys NASA girls in QF

Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) 'A' boys and Nagpur Amateur Sports Association (NASA) girls won both their leagues games to qualify for the quarterfinals in the Nagpur District Youth Basketball Championship organised by Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) at NBYS courts in Bajaj Nagar on Thursday.

SNg 'A' boys in their second match thrashed PBG 40-7. The quarterwise score in favour of SNG was 26-0, 9-5, 2-2, 3-0. Sarthak Dhuldhule (11) played an important role in the vicotory.

NASA girls entered the quarters defeating PLSC 27-15. NASA dominated all the quarters 7-4, 6-6, 8-6, 6-0. Thanks to Hetal Guddhe (8) who fashioned NASA's victory.

SNG girls defeated SKM 37-11. The quarterwise score in favour of SNG was 15-0, 10-0, 2-6, 10-5. Gunjan Mantri top scored with 13 points for the winners and she was well supported by Riddhi Borkar (10). For SKM, Sharyu Sahare (9) played well.

RESULTS (DAY 3

)GIRLS: PBG (Riya Chipate 5, Simran Khapekar 5) bt NBYS (Devashree Karale 10) 22-21 (4-5, 8-4, 7-1, 3-11); SNG-A (Gunjan Mantri 13, Riddhi Borkar 10) bt SKM (Sharyu Sahare 9) 37-11 (15-0, 10-0, 2-6, 10-5); NASA (Hetal Guddhe 8) bt PLSC (Anchal Padewar 12) 27-15 (7-4, 6-6, 8-6, 6-0);

BOYS: SNG-A (Sarthak Dhuldhule 11) bt PBG (Arush Lute 3) 40-7 (26-0, 9-5, 2-2, 3-0); ESKM (Nirmal Ukey 15) bt PBG (Dhairya Gupta 8) 36-17 (12-10, 12-3, 8-2, 4-2); Achiver's (Rishikesh Borkute 10) bt HKM-B (Kartik W 3) 23-9 (10-3, 3-0, 5-3, 5-3);

