SNG basketball League begins

SNG president Avinash Bendre, owners of different teams Ojaswini Jamdar of Baal Gokulam, Sham Khedekar of DPS Mihan, Utkarsh Pandey of Team Tekkas, Vikesh Chaudhari Team Polo, Swati Deodhar team Shri Hyundai, Parag Sirbhaiyye of A Globia Creations, Deepa Nipane of Nipani Hoopers, Manish Bagalkote and Abhay Deshmukh of billboards Chetna Singh of Shiv Guns, Harsh Verma of India Sports, Sakshi Kaushik of APS International, Ashish Paliwal from Paarangat and Mrs Dagwar SSEH Flyer girls are present during the occasion. Dnyanada Sherley conducted the proceedings. Shatrughna Gokhale gave introductory speech and vote of thanks.

Results :

Girls: APS International 24 (Vedantika Gorle 15 points) beat DHN Riders 19 (Asmi Dive 9 points )

Boys: Nipane Hoopers 24 (Sachman Bedi 16 points) beat Team Tekas ( Saurabh Maraskolhe 8 points)