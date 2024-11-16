So near, yet so far for Vidarbha, Gujarat escape with a draw

Vidarbha pacer Aditya Thakare struck twice with the new ball before lunch but other Vidarbha bowlers were frustrated by Het Patel (77) and Umang Rohitkumar (50). The duo also chewed up the overs to keep Gujarat in the hunt for a point.

Harsh Dubey scalped two and part-timer Karun Nair claimed two wickets in two balls to raise the prospect of another Vidarbha victory, but Gujarat's No 9 Siddharth Desai (9*) and No. 11 Tejas Patel (15*) survived till the end and forced a draw.

Vidarbha took home three points from the match by virtue of having taken the first innings lead, while Gujarat claimed a solitary point.

Vidarbha are comfortably placed atop Group B with 28 points from five matches while Gujarat are third with 19. Himachal are in the second position with 21 points as the Ranji Trophy takes a break.

Vidarbha youngster Danish Malewar was named the Man of the Match for his splendid maiden century (115).

BRIEF SCORES

Gujarat 1st innings: 343 all our in 105.3 overs

Vidarbha 1st innings: 545/9 decl in 152.4 overs (Danish Malewar 115 , Karun Nair 123, Akshay Wadkar batting 114 not out, Yash Rathod 38, Praful Hinge 40; Tejas Patel 3/79)

Gujarat 2nd innings: 237/9 in 81 overs (Het Patel 77, Umang Rohitkumar 50; Aditya Thakare 3/26, Harsh Dubey 2/62, Karun Nair 2/10)

Result: Match drawn, Vidarbha took first innings lead

Points: Vidarbha 3, Gujarat 1