Somalwar basketball tourney from Dec 2

Players born after 01/01/2024 are eligible to participate in the tournament. Entries will accepted only after submitting entry fee, Photocopy of Aadhar Card and players list duly signed on the prescribed format on school letter head by school authority on or before 26/11/2024. Interested teams should submit their entries with Ashish Bhide (9422826230) in Nikalas Branch between 09.30 am to 1 pm or Virendra Kumar Jodh (950350335) between 10.30 am to 2 pm. For further enquiry schools can also contact Aniket Ramteke (8928890477) and Tushar Gormare (9527540745)