Somalwar shuttlers in State team

The 68th National School Games Badminton Tournament will be conducted between November 17 to 21 at Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh.

Representing Nagpur at the State Level Tournament in Boys U - 17 category Pranay delivered his

excellent performance and secured second seeding in selection. On the other hand, representing

Nagpur in boys U-19 category Priyanshu secured third seeding in selection. After knock-out rounds both of them played almost 6 league matches to get their position in Maharashtra team.

Both Pranay and Priyanshu are the std. 11th students of Somalwar Nikalas Commerce College and

gave the credit of their success to school management for their excellent support.

Prakash Somalwar, secretary on behalf of Somalwar Academy, principal Damodar Thombre,

and all the teaching and non-teaching staff of Somalwar Nikalas congratulate Pranay and Priyanshu for their achievement and wish them good luck for their coming endeavor.